Billie Eilish, protagonist for a double record with which she has made history

B.illie eilish She is a record artist. We do not say it, but the numbers of successes and multitude of acknowledgments he has achieved in his short but intense career. The American artist does not stop starring in headlines and it is not for less.

Recently, the American artist was honest as never before about the Tourette syndrome she suffers from and a few days ago they put a statuette in her Wax Museum in Hollywood. Although his reply was not what his followers expected, it is more than evident that Eilish is a world star. Now, a couple of new records that he adds to his winning record.

How could it be otherwise, everything that the artist from Los Angeles achieves deserves a big celebration. In the networks, with a legion of fans very aware of the interpreter, they have celebrated that Billie is officially the youngest in Coachella history that has topped the list of the poster of this festival of great global category and the same has happened with Glastonbury Festival

Coachella, it is impossible not to remember that Billie Eilish He admitted having used a stunt double, so he could enjoy this festival without any kind of impediment due to his tremendous fame and the furor he arouses as soon as he appears in the public.

“It’s something I’ve done occasionally in different places and it’s cool when you can do it. At Coachella, I did it because I had a body double, who was one of my dancers at the concert.. I dressed her up in a look from the show she had worn before, we got a black wig and put a bow on it, we gave her a mask and sunglasses, she put on my shoes and socks.

I put her at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights came on and everyone thought it was me.. No one knew it wasn’t me, literally no one. And while she was up there, I put on a big black coat, traffic vest, hood and goggles.”