Billie Eilish confesses that she used a double during her performance at Coachella 2022 | Big Bang

Billie Eilish was one of the artists in the last edition of the Coachella Festival 2022. At 20 years old, she managed to be the youngest artist to headline this show since the show debuted in October 1999. Now this event has caused a stir by some statements he has given in an interview.

Everything has happened in an interview for Apple Music 1 talking with Matt Wilkinson. During the talk and before going to the Glastonbury Festivalthe American admitted that she had worn a body double during her Coachella performance.

“At the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers. I dressed her in a look that she had worn before for a performance. We got a black wig and put buns on it. We gave her a mask and sunglasses and she put on my shoes and socks”these were the words of Billie when the story begins.

nobody found out

“I put her in the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights came on and everyone thought it was me.”explained that no one realized it wasn’t her the one that was singing, “no one ever knew it wasn’t me, literally no one knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat, a traffic vest, a hood, and just sunglasses.”

If we analyze the images of the performance, it is true that the singer’s face does not appear at any time, until after two minutes. The videos show “Eilish” singing his singles at the end of the stage Oxytocin and Happier Than Ever. But it’s not until his single begins Bury a Friend when we can clearly see the face of the artist.

She is not the only one who has doubles

Despite Billie has made it public she is not the only one who has a double in her life. We can remember thetwin” of Ariana Grande, a 16-year-old girl who, thanks to her resemblance to the artist He has become a star on TikTok.

Also Ester Expósito or Brad Pitt have doubles with an amazing resemblance, which Thanks to social networks they have come to light and have become influencers.