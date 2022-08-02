Beyoncé, the absurd conspiracy theory on the new album

Writer Titi Shodiya, who retraced the steps of Beyoncé’s career on the podcast Dissectargues that the conspiracy theories about Beyoncé and the Apocalypse are the natural continuation of those about her membership in the Illuminati. “She is so good at what she does, she has so much influence and power, everything she creates is so well done“- explains Shodiya -. Most people don’t understand how a person can always get everything right. To compensate for our insecurities, we repeat to ourselves: ‘It’s impossible’. There must be something magical surrounding it, or it is the Illuminati’s merit“The reality, however, is that Beyoncé is a hard worker, takes a very serious approach to her work, takes all the time she needs and surrounds herself with talented and trustworthy people.

Beyoncé is too good. She is never wrong. She is not one of us. If the photos with horses and the well-established trend of celebrity conspiracies are added to the most widespread judgments about the singer, for some people it is not so difficult to believe that “Beyoncé is proselytizing on the end of the world “. When asked directly, Shodiya replies laughing: “No I do not think so – that he is really telling us that the Apocalypse is near, he says -. But I’m open to other interpretations“.

The new conspiracy theory seems to be an evolution of the absurd demands that some fans make of their favorite celebrities. As reported by Gabriella Paiella of The Cut in 2019, the most exalted followers of several stars, from Sandra Oh to Timothée Chalametthey asked their favorites to harm them in the most diverse ways, by running them over or hammering them.