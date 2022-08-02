Beyoncé forced to change the lyrics of her new song: “Offends the disabled”

Words have weight. For some time now more than ever. It is not surprising then that even Beyoncé has been scolded for the use of language she made on the last album Reniassance. To end up under the magnifying glass, more precisely, is Heated, the eleventh track of the album released on July 29th and already a sample of reproductions on Spotify. In the track, written together with Drake, the word appears “Spat”which in Italian can also be rendered with “spastic”. The term did not go unnoticed by the groups for the rights of the disabled, who considered it offensive to those suffering from cerebral palsya condition that affects the ability to coordinate movements.

Beyoncé runs for cover – In the United States this word can simply mean “out of your mind”, but in Great Britain the meaning is completely negative. For this reason the pop star’s press officer explained to the BBC that the word in question “was not intentionally used in a harmful way” and “will be replaced in the lyrics”. Something similar had already happened a few weeks ago, when Hannah Diviney, a journalist who deals with rights and disabilities, had scolded Lizzo for the use of the same proficient insult in one of his songs. The singer apologized and promptly changed the lyrics of the song.

Renaissance, Beyoncé’s tribute to black culture – The purely linguistic controversy, however, does not scratch the success of Beyoncé’s album. A return awaited by fans for 6 years. It was in fact 2016, when in Lemonade the star decided to tell the marital crisis with her husband Jay-Z in music. This time the artist returns to the scene in the guise of an Amazon riding a horseciting Lady Godiva and Bianca Jagger’s entry into Studio 54. The New York local historian is no coincidence: with Renaissance Beyoncé makes a tribute to black culture by drawing on all those styles that have shaped dance music. Sounds and rhythms that before coming to light and conquering the masses had marked the nights in the marginalized ghettos of America and in the Harlem ballroomsthe same ones that in recent times have been told, for example, in Netflix series Poses.