Beyoncé, forced to change a letter of her new album for fear of ‘cancellation’

‘Renaissance’, the first solo studio release from Beyonce since 2016, it has managed to position itself as the most played album on Spotify in a single day by a female artist so far in 2022. But the almighty and untouchable singer almost became a new victim of the excesses of cancellation culture . And it’s all because of a single word, ‘spaz’, which appears in the lyrics of ‘Heated’, one of the songs on the album. ‘Spazzin’ on that ass, spaz on that ass’ (something like ‘shaking that ass’), he sings on this song co-written with Canadian singer Drake, which has taken only a few hours to go viral but for reasons uncomfortable for the artist.

The controversy has arisen because ‘spaz’ comes from ‘spastic’ (spastic) and refers to people with some kind of motor paralysis, especially people who have difficulty controlling their limbs. “It is appalling that one of the world’s biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply offensive term,” said the director of Scope, a British disability charity. “Words are important because they reinforce the negative attitudes that people with disabilities face every day and that impact all aspects of the lives of people with disabilities. Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusion and equality, so we urge her to remove this offensive lyric.” Complaints on social networks reached the pages of The Guardian newspaper, where activist Hannah Diviney has written a column criticizing the artist: “Beyoncé’s commitment to musical and visual storytelling is unparalleled, as is her power to that the world pay attention to the stories, the struggles and the experience of being a black woman (…) But that does not excuse her use of discriminatory language, which is used and ignored too often.

After the commotion caused by the term in question, Beyoncé has decided to bow to the threat of a wave of cancellation and has confirmed through her representatives that despite not having “intentionally used the word in a harmful way”, she will finally be “replaced “, With which you will need to edit the theme and re-upload it to streaming platforms. In this way, those who are buying the first physical editions on vinyl and CD -with the word forbidden- will be the owners of a rarity that over time will surely be worth a fortune at collector’s auctions.

People who have seen this letter by Beyoncé as an offense against the disabled point out that it also rains pours with the use of this term in pop. A few weeks ago, the also singer Lizzo announced that she would be releasing a new version of her song ‘GRRRLS’ after similar complaints by the disability community. “I do not want to promote the use of derogatory language. As a fat black woman in the US many terms have been used against me and I understand the power of language,” Lizzo said in her apology.

Obviously, this is not the first or the last time something similar has happened. When he re-recorded his first album to own the master, Taylor Swift he changed a line from the song ‘Picture to burn’ in which he joked about spreading the rumor that his ex was gay to get back at him. Black Eyed Peas, Paramore or Lana del Rey have had to do the same with verses that have not stood the test of time well.

The double controversy with the word ‘spaz’ comes shortly after another viral event related to the lyric changes of the ‘offensive’ songs. A few weeks ago, an American rapper picked up a song called ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which had this initial letter: ‘Whores in this house/ There’s some whores in this house/ There’s some whores in this house/ There’s some whores in this house (Hol’ up)/ I said certified freak, seven days a week/ Wet -ass pussy, make that pullout game weak, woo’ wet ass, make the game easy’). In order to “educate children”, the rapper turned it into ‘Chores in this house/ There’s some chores in this house/ Certified dad, seven days a week/ If you don’t clean this house up, you gon’ be six-feet deep’.