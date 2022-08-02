Beyoncé and the accused song, “offends the disabled”: the lyrics will change

Spotlight on Beyoncé. The American pop star, after launching the new album Renaissancewas in fact accused of skilli.e. discrimination against disabled people. The fault of a song on the record, Heated. Indeed, specifically fault of a word“Spazio” (derived from “spastic”), which was precisely considered offensive by some activist groups for equality.

“A term that sounds like a slapor, ”he told the BBC the writer and lawyer Hannah Diviney, very committed to the topic. «It is frustrating to be called upon again address the issue after the recent and significant assumption of responsibility by Lizzo“. Yes, because in early June the American singer was ended up in the storm just for using “spazio” in a new track, Grrrls.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“It was pointed out to me that in the passage there is a harmful word», Lizzo then wrote on Instagram. «I want to point out that it is not it was never my intention to promote derogatory language. Against me, a black woman, a lot has been used detestable expressions, so I know the power that words can have. I’m proud to announce that there is one new version from Grrrls with the modified text“.

On the same line the reaction by Beyoncé. “The word was not used for hurtHis spokesperson said BBC“it will be replaced in the piece“. When, it is not known. What is certain is that the star did not not even in time to enjoy the success of Renaissance – became a female artist’s album most listened to in a single day in 2022 on Spotify – which he immediately had to face a storm.

Criticisms that among other things a Queen B, long considered one champion of equality and inclusivenessthey may have given particularly sorry. Now fans are waiting for the new version Heatedto definitively close this one annoying controversy.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you

Renaissancehere’s what Beyoncé’s new unleashed album is like

Beyoncé, here is the tracklist of Renaissance

Blue Ivy looks more and more like mom Beyoncé

Beyoncé, the new tender photo with her daughters

To receive the other cover of Vanity Fair (and much more), subscribe to Vanity Weekend.