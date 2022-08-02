Beyoncé, after the controversy over her song, backs down

Beyoncé will change the lyrics of a song from the new album Renaissance. After the controversy for use in the song Heated of the word “spazio” – which in slang is used to say “go wild”, but in English it means “spastic” – Queen B back down. As he had done before her, for the same reason, Lizzo. The seventh studio album by Beyoncé, released on July 29, flies across the charts around the world (on the day of its release it became the most listened to one-day album by a female artist in 2022 on Spotify) and makes people talk.

BEYONCÈ IS BACK. AND IT HAS CHANGED

“A slap in the face of the disabled community”

«Beyoncé used the word“ spazio ”in Heated, a new song. This is a slap in the face for me, the disabled community and the progress we have tried to make with Lizzo. I will continue to tell the entire music industry that it can be done better until the insulting enablers disappear, “he wrote. Hannah DivineySydney lawyer with disabilities, in an article on Hireup republished and relaunched by the Guardian.

“Six weeks ago I reprized the American singer Lizzo on Twitter for using an offensive word (“ spazio ”) in a new song. That tweet of mine – which explained how the word was connected to my disability, cerebral palsy – (…) went viral and made it to the news of Bbc, New York Timeself Washington Post“.

LIZZO AND THE CHANGE OF THE OFFENSIVE WORD

The disappointment of the activist

L’activist for the rights of people with disabilities he expresses his great disappointment: «I thought there was a change in the music industry», of having initiated a «global reflection» on the reasons why «an offensive language – intentional or not – must not find space in music. But I guess I was wrong, because now Beyoncé has done exactly the same thing. In fact, she used the word “spazio” twice »in Heatedwritten with Drake.

“The word will be replaced”

“Her power to have the world’s attention on her narrative, her struggles and experiences as a black woman is unparalleled,” concludes the Australian lawyer. “But that doesn’t excuse you.” “Millions of people have already listened to the album and have not raised the issue, except to make fun of the disabled community. I am so tired. Disabled people deserve better. I hope I don’t have a conversation like that anymore. ‘ There queen of R&Bthrough his staff, he made it known that “the word, not intentionally used in an offensive way, will be replaced.”

