Between scrap and garbage the Infonavit Mochicahui in Los Mochis

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In a vacant lot located in the Infonavit Mochicahui along Sibajahui Street, between Ricardo Flores Magón and Águila Azteca, in the city of Los Mochis, a restoration workshop appropriated the place, since it is used as a junkyard for junk cars.

This situation has fed up the inhabitants of that sector, because in addition to storing that junk, it causes evil beings to walk around the place to see what accessories they can steal from the vehicles that are in the place.

As is already known, addicts generally take the parts that have copper or if they can’t find that anymore, they take anything that can be sold to an old iron recycler.

Some of the vehicles that have been deposited there have been set on fire by the criminals. Photo: Discussion

burrows

Those affected also assure that these old vehicles also serve as a den for both two-legged and four-legged rats, which is why the residents of the place ask the authorities to keep the owners of the vehicle restoration shop in line, since storing them in the vacant lot only serves to attract criminals, as well as breed vermin.

There are more vacant lots that people use as clandestine dumps and deposit waste. Photo: Discussion

The residents of the place assure that they believed that this new business would bring great benefits to the inhabitants of that sector; however, over time they realized that it has only brought problems.