Enter and discover our selection with the best alternatives to Safari that you can install on your Mac.

In today’s digital world, it is understandable that most users want to constantly improve their web browsing experience. Although it is true that most operating systems offer their own web browser, many users seek to obtain better performance with third-party products.

In the case of Mac, Apple’s own Safari is the browser preferred by its users. However, there are times when it is convenient to change things, either due to preference or necessity. Whatever your reason, we present you some of the best alternatives to Safari for Mac.

These are the best alternatives to Safari that you can find

Nothing better than knowing the best alternatives available before making a decision. Thus, you can choose between staying with your default Mac browser or trying any of the options on this list. We invite you to discover the best of each of them.

Google Chrome

MozillaFirefox

Opera

Microsoft Edge

brave

Tor Browser

Vivaldi

avast

In a short time, Chrome has grown exponentially and more than any other browser. It is one of the most useful tools you can use, with it you will have access to everything from password safes to full text editors, as well as having the best extensions on the market.

However, everything good has a cost. If you’re using Chrome on a laptop, the browser can eat up a good chunk of your battery life with just a few tabs open. Of course, it works very well with web applications, especially those developed by Google, and it is certainly the most famous and popular on this list.

Until recently, there was a general nagging belief that it was too slow. This browser has cleaned up its reputation boosted by updates that have noticeably improved his speed. However, unlike Chrome, Firefox does not have a variety of applications that turn the browser into an operating system of sorts.

In Firefox you will find a wide range of extensions which make it a much more powerful application. Also, you can improve your experience by removing older extensions that affect performance.

Opera

This is “Grandpa” of web browsers. Although it was never the leading browser, Opera was the first to market with features that are now standard in other browsers, and still has much to offer today.

Among its most outstanding functions is a free VPN from the Opera brand which you can add as an extension. It also includes a laptop battery saver feature, making it a great option for your Mac.

Microsoft Edge

The second most used web browser in the world, although it is still far from threatening the hegemony of Chrome. After replacing Internet Explorer, Edge established itself as a popular browser. pretty fast and very easy to use.

It offers great accessibility through the Microsoft Edge add-on store, but also supports Chrome extensions. In addition, it has compatibility features with PDF, themes and blocking of online trackers.

brave

A browser created by the inventor of JavaScrip and the co-founder of Mozilla with the purpose of offering safer and faster web browsing. promise load pages three to six times faster than Chrome and Firefox.

Another plus point is that does not see or store your browsing data, and will never sell them to a third party. If you need some plugins, you’ll be pleased to know that Brave can use most Google Chrome extensions.

Tor Browser

This browser is essentially Firefox, but with much stricter privacy settings. Here, your history is cleared between sessions, as well as including No Script and HTTPS Everywhere plugins. These plugins further increase security.

Tor is an excellent helper browser. Its use guarantees that all your confidential traffic is not tracked during navigation. If you are concerned about your privacy, definitely Tor is for you.

Vivaldi

Since its creation, Vivaldi has had the purpose of being Opera’s Successor, reducing everything to a basic browser. However, this does not mean that it is a generic browser or that it does not offer level solutions.

It has built-in support for Google Chrome plugins, and has the benefit of giving you a deep analysis of your history so you can have a record of your browsing habits.

avast

Although it is still in beta phase, this browser is another interesting option for those looking for a browser Chrome-style but with enhanced security and privacy. Avast is a name known for being one of the best antivirus of the moment.

Today, Avast combines all of these security features to provide a good service as a web browser. Synchronization of all your data and settings between devices is also available, with Avast Secure Browser which has an iOS version.

You may not want to forget Safari entirely; after all, it is a tool intended for Mac users. In that case, you can use one of these alternatives like an additional navigation method that can complement and improve your experience on the web.

