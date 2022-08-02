Bermuda jeans: jorts are the most comfortable trend of summer 2022

Denim bermuda shorts are back for summer 2022: models and tips on how to wear jorts, from the Hadid sisters to street style fashion

It is thanks to the talented designer Ksenia Schnaider that today we are talking about “jorts” and no longer just about “shorts”. The art of experimenting with the denim canvas led her to shorten the classic trousers without reaching the very short version of the shorts. A middle ground that you like and that is well suited to urban everyday life because of their innate comfort.

Not too short, then, but not too long for when it’s hot, this model of jeans is the right compromise between style, comfort and versatility. The ugly aesthetic is definitely a winnerat least in the summer of 2022.

Gigi Hadid loves jorts (and she is not the only one)

Gigi Hadid fans will have noticed that in her summer wardrobe they can never be missing: she wears them with 2000s graphic t-shirts, sneakers or simply with a cardigan without a bra.

Gigi Hadid Arnold Jerocki

But she is not the only one: recently her sister Bella Hadid also showed off a pair of jorts (this time with a pair of knee high boots): it is a wide version with maxi cuts that show the blue and white striped lining. , lightening the summer garment even more.