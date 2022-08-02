USA.- Ben Affleck will bring Batman back to life; The unexpected news was a great surprise for DC fans, as it had been reported that the actor was only going to play the “Night Knight” again to make an appearance in the movie. “TheFlash”, same that would become the stage to definitively say goodbye to the role ‘Bruce Wayne’, but a photograph has confirmed his participation in the film of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Ben Affleck will be Batman again; photography confirms his return

Through social networks, Jason Momoa, protagonist of Aquaman, revealed the return of Affleck as Batman Also, by publishing a Photo, The actor, who is allegedly having an affair with the Mexican Eiza González, announced Ben’s participation in the second film about the challenges that ‘Arthur Curry’, the half-human, half-Atlantean superhero, will have to face.

Similarly, the protagonist of the “King of the Seas” movie did not want to leave room for doubt about the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, so he accompanied his image with a tender message: “Bruce and Arthur REUNITED. I love you and miss you”.

And in case the words of Momoa were not enough, Photography, the husband of the singer Jennifer Lopez wears a suit similar to the one he used in the previous films in which he gave life to the ‘Bruce Wayne’ character.

Given this fact, Internet users immediately expressed their emotion at the unexpected return of the actor as the “Bat Man” of Gotham City.

Why is (Ben Affleck’s) Batman going to be in Aquaman 2?

According to KC Walsh, a well-known DC movie leaker, Michael Keaton was going to appear in the sequel with Jason Momoa however, Warner Bros reportedly decided to substitute Keaton’s scenes with Affleck.

Let us remember that the premiere of “The Flash” there have been several changes to the dates, so any appearance of Keaton on screen as Batman before the next adventure of the ‘Scarlet Sprinter’ would make absolutely no sense.

Therefore, this would have forced Warner to get back in touch with Ben Affleck and reshoot Michael Keaton’s Batman scenes in Aquaman 2.

When is Aquaman 2 released?

According to what was indicated at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the return of Ben Affleck as Batman can be seen on movie screens until March 17, 2023, the date on which it will be released. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”).