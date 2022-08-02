Ben Affleck drops something from his mouth with Jennifer Lopez. They say it’s a tooth

Already the actor Ben Affleck is in Los Angeles and Jennifer Lopez stayed in Italy giving a concert for Unicef. But today it has gone viral honeymoon moment when Ben Affleck drops something from his mouth. It was white and very small, which is why many fans and users of social networks claim that it is a tooth.

After the Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck, descending from a car with his new wife, the Bronx Diva, Jennifer Lopez, something white is seen falling from his mouth. Immediately, the actor coughs to hide and had already grabbed whatever came out with his hand. Many on Instagram say Affleck lost a tooth and another assuring that it could be chewing gum. The truth is that he himself has not made reference to what happened.

A few days ago and when their honeymoon began. Some went viral photos where Ben Affleck looked asleep with his mouth open. Of course, the months were not long in coming saying that Jennifer Lopez had him sold out. But the truth is that they both walked around Paris and Italy with some of her children and were seen more in love than ever.

The couple married almost a month ago in a chapel in the desert of Las Vegas, Nevada.. JJennifer Lopez He announced through his newsletter account “On The JLO” that finally and almost 20 years later he had married the love of his life. Only her children attended the link and it was something even simple.

The couple is expected to celebrate with their friends and relatives at a ranch owned by Ben Affleck in Georgia.. For now, they are already husband and wife and are in the throes of love. Recall that the couple got engaged between 2002 and 2004. After ending the courtship back then, Jennifer married Marc Anthony and they had two children: Emme and Max.. For its part, Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner and they had three: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Now they are a family of seven, where love, joy and complicity reign. Without a doubt, a fairy tale story that, until now, seems to end with a happy ending.

