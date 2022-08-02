Ben Affleck chooses his watch based on his mood

Now, after marrying Lopez in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Affleck seems to have flourished again and

ready to dress up again. His honeymoon was filled with impressive watches as well

interesting. The first is a custom skeletonized Rolex Submariner from Artisans De Geneve, and the

second is a Hermès Arceau L’Heure De La Lune. See how Affleck is in trend! This year Hermès watchmaking is taking off significantly and Affleck’s watch is proof of this. The Arceau L’Heure De La Lune combines the strength of Hermès design with the

technical pillars of the world of watchmaking, on which the French house best known for its production

of silk scarves has made a huge investment in recent times. The clock shows the time

using two discs that show the hours and minutes and rotate around a dial with two mother-of-pearl moons. These are two super interesting and unique watches. It’s nice to know that the

Watch collector Ben Affleck is back.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chris Pine’s Rolex Day-Date

But are we sure we’re talking enough about Chris Pine’s delightful outfits? We waste a lot of

digital ink to flatter him, yet it never seems too much. He has been absolutely freak for years with his caftans, granny-style beach hats and Zorro shirts. But Pine is capable of

raising the bar of the shock factor in fashion even more. The actor is unique in balancing with

intelligence the classic style with the extravagant one. Her Day Date is perfect for keeping

this delicate balance. This watch is an ultimate classic and allows Pine to get away with it

even with the craziest pieces of her look.

Kevin Durant, Getty Images Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Kevin Durant’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

Kevin Durant, at the premiere of NYC Point Gods, a new documentary he produced, came up with a

divine clock. We rarely take a look at what Slim Reaper (the nickname

that the NBA gave to the basketball player, ed) – because of his love for Vetements sweatshirts – but moments

how this makes a difference. Durant appears to be wearing the new 50th anniversary edition

of the Royal Oak with a tourbillon and a navy blue dial. The couple that brings two together

giants of all time.

Goto Getty Images TheStewartofNY

Chris Rock’s Jacob & Co. Epic X

It wasn’t launched into space like the others from Jacob & Co, but Rock’s Epic X is anything but

a watch. Despite its outrageous appearance, the Epic X is set to be the version for

every day of a Jacob & Co. watch. This makes a lot of sense when looking at the rest of the watches

of the brand: boldly colored creations that trace five time zones, or pieces with diamond moons

and globes that rotate around the dial. Only if you focus on all these sequins do you understand

because the Epix by Rock can become an everyday casual sports watch. Rock also goes to

I deserve to wear it while drinking coffee on the street.

Tom Cruise, photo Getty Images Ricky Vigil M

Tom Cruise’s Rolex GMT-Master

Who would have thought that Cruise had so many high-end watches? Starting from

promotion for his Top Gun, the actor sported one after another. His parade includes a

Very complicated Vacheron Constantin, two Cartiers and a Rolex Sky-Dweller. Now, he adds to hers

curriculum a red and blue GMT with Pepsi style bezel. Like the other watches he has put on

it shows, the GMT is a must-have piece that is a bit sporty and very classic.