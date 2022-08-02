Ben Affleck chooses his watch based on his mood
Now, after marrying Lopez in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Affleck seems to have flourished again and
ready to dress up again. His honeymoon was filled with impressive watches as well
interesting. The first is a custom skeletonized Rolex Submariner from Artisans De Geneve, and the
second is a Hermès Arceau L’Heure De La Lune. See how Affleck is in trend! This year Hermès watchmaking is taking off significantly and Affleck’s watch is proof of this. The Arceau L’Heure De La Lune combines the strength of Hermès design with the
technical pillars of the world of watchmaking, on which the French house best known for its production
of silk scarves has made a huge investment in recent times. The clock shows the time
using two discs that show the hours and minutes and rotate around a dial with two mother-of-pearl moons. These are two super interesting and unique watches. It’s nice to know that the
Watch collector Ben Affleck is back.
Chris Pine’s Rolex Day-Date
But are we sure we’re talking enough about Chris Pine’s delightful outfits? We waste a lot of
digital ink to flatter him, yet it never seems too much. He has been absolutely freak for years with his caftans, granny-style beach hats and Zorro shirts. But Pine is capable of
raising the bar of the shock factor in fashion even more. The actor is unique in balancing with
intelligence the classic style with the extravagant one. Her Day Date is perfect for keeping
this delicate balance. This watch is an ultimate classic and allows Pine to get away with it
even with the craziest pieces of her look.
Kevin Durant’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Kevin Durant, at the premiere of NYC Point Gods, a new documentary he produced, came up with a
divine clock. We rarely take a look at what Slim Reaper (the nickname
that the NBA gave to the basketball player, ed) – because of his love for Vetements sweatshirts – but moments
how this makes a difference. Durant appears to be wearing the new 50th anniversary edition
of the Royal Oak with a tourbillon and a navy blue dial. The couple that brings two together
giants of all time.
Chris Rock’s Jacob & Co. Epic X
It wasn’t launched into space like the others from Jacob & Co, but Rock’s Epic X is anything but
a watch. Despite its outrageous appearance, the Epic X is set to be the version for
every day of a Jacob & Co. watch. This makes a lot of sense when looking at the rest of the watches
of the brand: boldly colored creations that trace five time zones, or pieces with diamond moons
and globes that rotate around the dial. Only if you focus on all these sequins do you understand
because the Epix by Rock can become an everyday casual sports watch. Rock also goes to
I deserve to wear it while drinking coffee on the street.
Tom Cruise’s Rolex GMT-Master
Who would have thought that Cruise had so many high-end watches? Starting from
promotion for his Top Gun, the actor sported one after another. His parade includes a
Very complicated Vacheron Constantin, two Cartiers and a Rolex Sky-Dweller. Now, he adds to hers
curriculum a red and blue GMT with Pepsi style bezel. Like the other watches he has put on
it shows, the GMT is a must-have piece that is a bit sporty and very classic.