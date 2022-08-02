Before the expected lineup of Argentina, Lollapalooza celebrated a new edition in Chicago with Metallica and Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, one of the main attractions of Lollapalooza Chicago

Already with the Early Bird sold out for the Argentine edition of 2023, lollapalooza continues to be a success in every corner of the world where it is performed. For example, the last weekend the festival arrived in Chicago, where during four massive days they presented more than 150 artists in Grant Park, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Metallica, Dua Lipa -which will be in Argentina on September 13 and 14 at the Campo Argentino de Polo-, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, Charli XCX, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Glass Animal, Don Toliver They were some of the bands and soloists who anticipated in the United States what will be the eighth edition of the mega-event at the San Isidro Hippodrome, on Friday 17, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March. In addition, another of the surprises of the North American edition was J Hopeone of the members of the phenomenon bts who chose this stage to launch himself as a soloist. The Army BTS revolutionized the networks this weekend with the presentation of the musician, whose show could be seen for free throughout the world.

Metallica was also present at the Chicago edition of the festival

J-Hope, one of the members of the BTS phenomenon, debuted as a soloist on the stage of Lollapalooza Chicago

As for the Argentine edition, very soon the long-awaited line-up will be revealed, which promises to surprise the public. Weeks ago, and in a matter of hours, the five ticket pre-sale instances were sold out, breaking a new record and making it clear that no one wants to miss out on the festival, which is already a classic on the country’s music scene. The expectations to spend moments full of music and diverse cultural experiences, with proposals for all ages, with a spirit of strong commitment to sustainability and a healthy lifestyle, filled the AllAccess sales platform, as soon as the possibility of get the tickets.

Even without knowing the 2023 grid, the festival already has fans who enlist beyond the names that are presented. In 2022 alone, the festival brought together more than 300,000 fans with top international artists such as Myley Cyrus, A$ap Rocky, The Strokes, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters Y Martin garrix and the best of local talent, such as Babasonics, He killed a motorized cop, wowEmilia Mernes, Louta Y Dillom.

Since its first edition in 2014, this festival renews its commitment year after year to improve itself and offer an unparalleled weekend in an integral sense, which goes beyond the great celebration of music. In addition to offering top international level shows, the festival promotes care for the environment and a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

During the seven years since the first local edition was held, more than 650 artists have passed through the Lollapalooza stagesincluding many of the world’s biggest artists and bands, such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, Eminem, Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Miley Cyrus, The Strokes, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Twenty One Pilots, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, The Killers, Doja Cat, Martin Garrix, Rosalía, Lorde, A$AP Rocky, Jack White, Imagine Dragons, Tame Impala, Arcade Fire, Florence And The Machine, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, The XX, Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Camila Cabello, Fito Páez, Skrillex, and Marshmello.

KEEP READING:

Lali Espósito’s harsh message to two participants on her team: “I wouldn’t keep any”

Alina Moine broke the silence about her relationship with Marcelo Gallardo

Dalma Maradona’s strong response to Verónica Ojeda after the crossover with Claudia Villafañe

Francisco, Jairo’s grandson sang for the first time on television: the tribute to his mother, Agustina Posse