Becky Lynch confirms her injury on WWE RAW

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the superstar Becky Lynch made her first public appearance after SummerSlam 2022.

This week’s episode in Houston, Texas began with the entrance of “Big Time Beck’s”. Becky he came out before the public with his arm in a cast, confirming rumors of his shoulder injury. The superstar made it clear to the public that this damage at SummerSlam was important in making her reconsider her place within WWE and the mistakes she had made in recent months.

In addition to providing respect to Bianca Belair once again, Becky Lynch promised a new return to the future, resuming her character from “The Man”. Moments after this promo, Becky suffered an attack backstage by Bayley, IVO SKY and Dakota Kai. “The EST of WWE” left the scene to help her along with several company officials.

Becky Lynch failed to capture the RAW Women’s Championship from Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. The news portals assured that “Big Time Becks” suffered a shoulder separation during the first moments of the fight, being forced to continue fighting with the injury on top of her. At the moment the severity of the damage or a possible estimated recovery time is unknown.

