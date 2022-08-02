Barbados: Tourist Attractions To Visit On Rihanna’s Home Island – Travel – Life

Wen, 92, a pure-blooded Barbadian, watches tourists arrive on Rihanna Drive and take photos outside Rihanna’s former home, also a Barbadian and one of the most important pop artists of this century. Without hesitation, she quickly runs to her living room to look for a souvenir that might interest foreigners.

This petite and kind woman, who has lived in this neighborhood (originally called Westbury New Road) since the 1970s, grew up with Rihanna on that very block. His admiration for the pop star is so great that over time he has compiled a treasure that he hopes to one day give her: an album of photographs of the singer signed by all the tourists who have come to that neighborhood looking to take the classic photograph in front of the house where Rihanna lived.

The building, which is green and yellow, with a blue floor entrance, is a must-see for those who visit Barbados, and where you can stay by booking through the Airbnb platform. Wen will not only offer to sign the artist’s album, but will tell you the history of the neighborhood.

Then, if you feel up to it, you can go to the corner, where you will find Willmar’s Bar, a well-known bar, to have an ice-cold Banks – the typical Barbados beer – chat with its owner (who also met Rihanna) and enjoy the warmth and charm of a little explored destination in the Caribbean.

Barbados is an island country located in the Lesser Antilles with just over 285,000 inhabitants. It was a British colony since the 17th century and it was only until 1834 that slavery was abolished in its territory and, eventually, in 1966 it achieved its independence. In 2021, finally, it became a republic

plans to enjoy

Beyond being the country where Rihanna was born, Barbados is a destination that has it all: gastronomy, nature, history and heritage, and beaches.

“Barbados is a destination for everyone. It is perfect for relaxing, promoting an active lifestyle and participating in a wide variety of cultural activities. The quality of hospitality for which Barbadians are known extends beyond its magnificent white sand beaches”, explains Corey Garrett, director of the Caribbean and Latin America of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., noting that the hallmark of Barbados is the authenticity, which distinguishes it from the other Antilles.

An excellent starter to begin your immersion in Barbados is to hire a tour with the historian Morris Greenidge, who, through the streets of the center of Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados, will tell you about the past of this country. On this tour, which can take between two and three hours, you will visit the Parque de la Libertad Golden Square, one of the most recent public spaces in the capital and which has a monument in homage to the “anonymous heroes” who built the island from its origin, when it was called Ichirouganaim, until the current republic.

On that same tour you will get to know the Independence Park, the Parliament buildings, the Chamberlain Bridge, the Nidhe Synagogue, the Jubilee Gardens, among other key places in the country’s history. It is important to note that the center of Bridgetown is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

You can also do the historical tour on your own –Bridgetown is very safe for tourists– and stop to observe, in the more residential areas, the chattel houses, traditional Barbadian houses. Buildings where the working class lived and designed to be moved from one place to another on the island: they are made of wood and metal tiles and are temporarily located on concrete bases.

Although today the houses are no longer usually moved, they are preserved on the island and are a real visual spectacle: none is the same as another and its residents personalize them with bright colors.

Another unmissable plan is to visit the Mount Gay Distillery. There they say that it is the oldest rum distillery in the world and that, therefore, the real rum, the first, is from Barbadian. Mount Gay has been in business since 1703 and took advantage of the extensive sugarcane fields to perfect the production of this liquor for decades. At the distillery, visitors will be guided through two rooms that evidence the history of the island and rum.

At the end of the tour, there is a tasting experience of five varieties of this liquor and the possibility of buying a preferred option. Similarly, tourists can spend an afternoon at the restaurant trying various types of cocktails: the most popular and refreshing is the Rum Punch.

A day on board a catamaran is the order of the day, which you can take with Tiami Catmaran Cruises, in which you will cross the multicolored sea and the impeccable beaches of the island. Of course, there will be time to snorkel and dive in areas where you can see sunken ships full of corals or even areas where turtles abound.



In turn, another nature plan is Harrison’s Cave, an underground paradise where you can explore the depths of these caves that offer spectacular views of rock formations, streams and waterfalls.

A restaurant by the sea

As so much activity and hustle and bustle whet your appetite, it is worth planning where to eat in Barbados. The good news is that the island has a wide gastronomic offer that includes not only the country’s traditional food, but also all kinds of cuisines from around the world.



Among the recommended restaurants are Buzo, which describes its menu as the essence of Italian cuisine from Trinidad (another island in the Antilles); Sea Shed and La Cabane, perfect for lovers of seafood and to spend an afternoon with cocktails in front of the beach; and QP Bistro, an elegant Italian food option that in the evenings can offer a live music show.

schedule soon

Although Barbados, due to its pleasant climate, is a good destination at any time of the year, it is appropriate to visit it just at this time.

Between June and August, the islanders celebrate the Crop Over Festival, the island’s traditional carnival that celebrates the end of the sugar cane growing season. and that combines the best of street parties, visual art and craft exhibitions, calypso music (the one danced on the island) and the Kadooment Day Parade, the closing of Crop Over.

Or you can book your stay to coincide with the Food and Rum Festival: four days to enjoy the culinary capital of the Caribbean, a recommended plan.

If you go…

How to get?

Through Copa Airlines there are two weekly flights. If you leave from Colombia, you must make a stopover in Panama.

What’s the weather?

Barbados has a hot and humid climate. It is recommended to wear loose clothing and sunscreen.

Where to Stay?

The island has a wide range of hotels: from hostels and Airbnb to luxury accommodation. A good option is the Hilton Barbados Resort, located at a strategic point on the island and close to several tourist activities.

What is the currency at this destination?

The Barbadian dollar. But, in general, most places accept both US dollars and Barbadian dollars.

Remember: one US dollar is equal to two Barbadian dollars.

For more information: At www.visitbarbados.org you can explore all the options Barbados has to offer.

ANA BRIDGES

TRAVEL Special Envoy*

@TravelET

* Barbados Invitation

