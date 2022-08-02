Astros acquire Will Smith and send Jake Odorizzi to the Braves
The Houston Astros have agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves, sending starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi in exchange for reliever Will Smith.
Atlanta also acquired outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in a separate deal for promising minor league pitcher Kris Anglin.
Odorizzi, 32, is in the midst of a recovery season despite missing time due to a leg injury. He has a 3.75 ERA and a 3.62 FIP in 12 starts.
Smith moves to Houston and will be looking for another title after helping Atlanta win the World Series championship last year. The 33-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and a 5.23 FIP in 37 innings, recording five saves.
Grossman, 32, is an outfielder known for his patience at the plate. However, the switch hitter is struggling this year, hitting .205/.313/.282 with two home runs and three steals, but they hope he can turn things around with his new club.
The Astros and Braves are preparing for the postseason and want to put together the best possible team to fight for the championship again, as they did in 2021.