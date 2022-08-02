Astros acquire Will Smith and send Jake Odorizzi to the Braves

The Houston Astros are acquiring LHP Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for SP Jake Odorizzi, per @MarkBermanFox26. pic.twitter.com/E57wqCIlg3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 2, 2022

Odorizzi, 32, is in the midst of a recovery season despite missing time due to a leg injury. He has a 3.75 ERA and a 3.62 FIP in 12 starts.