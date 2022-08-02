Arturo Sandoval lands in Chile with the best of Latin jazz « Diario y Radio Universidad Chile































“After 61 years playing music uninterruptedly, my passion, my love for music has not diminished at all, quite the opposite. Every day I feel attached to music,” said the trumpeter in a conversation with Radio Universidad de Chile. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 7:02 p.m.

With an immense career that registers 9 grammys, 17 nominations, 6 Billboards awards and 1 Emmy, the acclaimed jazz player will set foot on Chilean lands on August 9, to present a show full of jazz and bebop in the StgoFusión cycle, which will take place at the Nescafe Theater of the Arts. Consecrated as a jazz player, trumpeter and recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded by Barack Obama, Arturo Sandoval continues to shine and expand his great musical legacy: “I am more than happy because we are making the music we love and the way we want to make it. I hope that people embrace that, interpret it and enjoy it” says the composer in a conversation with the Semáforo program of our station. Born and raised in a small town in the interior of Cuba, from an extremely poor family, the trumpeter and pianist confesses that before music he did not have much hope of having an encouraging future, he reveals that “due to music, many doors and opportunities, I have had enormous satisfaction during so many years of my career and I owe everything to music”. music evolution Irakere was the first jazz group in which the teacher participated, it was created in 1967 and developed an important work in Cuban popular music. The band accumulated great fame in the United States and was made up of distinguished artists such as saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera and pianist Chucho Valdés. Ultimate Duets! It is Sandoval’s last album. It premiered in 2018 and arranged a series of collaborations with world-class singers such as Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Plácido Domingo, Pharrel Williams, among others. “They are artists that I deeply admire. They are consecrated artists who have positive messages” explains Arturo, about the guests and invited to participate in the production. Likewise, it contrasts with his concern with the musical idols of today’s youth “some artists who base their speech and presentations on bad words, profanity and obscenities. He worries us a lot because he confuses young people. And many young people think that these are great artists and do nothing but say expletives. So that confusion is a bit disconcerting.” Return to the stage after two years The musician considers these last two years as a hard stage for him, declares that he used the time during the health crisis in a productive way: “I confess that I made more than 600 videos in those two years. A new majority of new compositions that I wrote during that stage and a good part of those songs that I always wanted to play or record and never had the opportunity. I took advantage of this time to do it.” “I learned that music is a waltz that heals the spirit” says the author, who also proclaims that he feels blessed “after 61 years playing music uninterruptedly, my passion, my love for music has not diminished at all, but everything On the contrary, every day I feel attached to music, more in need of meeting the public and being able to offer them what one came to earth to do. Communicate through music. The musical creator will meet again with his followers next Tuesday in Santiago de Chile “I am looking forward to the 9th to meet that Chilean public that is so affectionate and that has always shown me signs of respect and appreciation of what one does” sentence the legend of latinjazz.

