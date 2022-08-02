Are you skeptical? Keanu Reeves speaks out about the Facebook metaverse and NFTs

Faced with the technological revolution due to the announcement of the facebook metaverse, Keanu Reeves assured that the company should not bet on that world of virtual reality.

In the framework of the publication of the demo “The Matrix Awakens“, the Hollywood actor gave an interview to TheVergewhere he spoke about the new Meta project and NFTs.

Along with his colleague, Carrie-Anne Moss, the also Canadian musician spoke about the technology around the great realism of the demo thanks to “Unreal Engine 5“.

And it is that, the graphics were so well planned that the question arises about the technology of how to differentiate the real from the virtual.

It is worth mentioning that “The Matrix Awakens” is designed to give a glimpse of what might be possible in the next major version of the sophisticated game of Epic Gameswhich will premiere in 2022.

In this sense, the interpreter of \u2018Neo\u2019 He was a little skeptical about it. facebook metaversein which the co-founder of the company already works, Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite assuring that he has nothing against the technological giant of social networks, the famous considers that the concept of this type of virtual reality is “much greater” than the ideas of the same company.

“Can the metaverse not be created by Facebook?”

Keanu Reeves mocks NFTs

Because he was questioned about virtual reality, the star made his criticism more noticeable by giving his opinion about the collection of digital avatars based on the film ‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘.

These characters are in the format of Non-Fungible Token (NFT), those that are one of a kind and obviously cannot be duplicated.

As a joke, the actor mentioned that “can be easily reproduced“, since the technology only allows to trace the ownership of a digital object, and its image could be copied, collects RT.

Despite controversies over the facebook metaverseit is noteworthy that the new film by Keanu Reeves will hit theaters next December 22, 2021.