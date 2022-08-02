Anti-aging diet: one of Tom Cruise’s secrets to beat the passage of time

The actor has surprised many with his appearance in his most recent film Top Gun: Maverick. With a 32-year difference between the first and second films of the fighter pilot, the actor sports an enviable physique, which he builds with exercises and a meticulous diet.

August 02, 2022

the renowned actor Tom Cruise He wore an impressive physique in his most recent film Top Gun: Maverick. Critics noted that the passage of time has hardly deteriorated the Hollywood star, even though 32 years have passed since the first film was screened.

The difference between the two stages of Tom Cruise does not seem to be 32 years apart.

For the actor, the secret (one of them) of such good preservation is the strict diet that he follows to the letter. Tom Cruise eat 15 servings of food every day, but don’t be scared, he does it in a controlled way and with small portions.

His daily diet is followed and attended to by two chefs who work for him and calculate the content and quantities of each portion. Among the 15 meals he eats Tom Cruise a day, he eats nuts, dried fruits and blueberries, which he consumes in small amounts throughout the day as snacks.

The feeding program Tom Cruise is based on consuming a maximum of 1,200 calories per day with a low-carb plan and higher in grilled meats. In short, the actor can eat whatever he wants, but in small amounts for each serving.

With 15 meals a day, Tom Cruise maintains an enviable appearance and health.

The only thing that he has radically removed from his diet is sugar, but he consumes it naturally in fruits. In this way, Tom Cruise He has kept his body healthy and well fed, which he complements with a good exercise routine to keep him in shape.