ANTENNA 3 | The affectionate gesture between two Boom contestants: “He doesn’t lose his appetite”

If contests like Boom have been in the news in recent years for something, it is because of the affection that viewers have taken over the weeks for the contestants who were part of the program’s regular cast.

What makes a contest an audience leader? It’s been a while since in formats like Boom or Pasapalabra the programmers realized that the most original contest does not always win. What you have to achieve, whatever the format, is that the viewers see the contestants as part of their family. And that is only going to be achieved if the same contestants participate for a long time. They saw it clearly in Pasapalabra with Fran González, the Asturian crack of the donut that years ago was the last to win a millionaire prize. But they have also seen it on Antena 3. Not in vain Los Lobos de Boom made the contest almost beat its great rival when the donut program was broadcast on Telecinco.

The participating group “Los Sindulfos” do not stop accumulating programs and continue to add to the pot in the Antena 3 program. However, the group that has already broken the record for the most accumulated programs has already suffered several casualties due to covid, for which they have had to find substitutes. At one point in the program, the presenter, Juanra Bonet, asked about the sick Sindulfo, to which his colleagues replied: “He’s very well, he doesn’t lose his appetite even with these, he has taste buds like two billiard balls” They indicated between laughs.

The Sindulfos, about to take the boat

The Sindulfos have been about to be millionaires. After the last programs of the space, called “Superliga”, Los sindulfos have returned to continue accumulating and get the jackpot. The group has reached the final pump and they have been two questions away from winning 4,010,000 euros.

The questions that have destroyed the plans of Los Sindulfos have been these two: The only film in which Christian Bale and Mathew McConaughey acted together, and to what species of insects do stick insects belong.