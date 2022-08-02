Angelina Jolie and the best outfit for a long plane trip: pajamas

Angelina Jolie is in Europe this summer, only she’s not even in Saint Tropez – a favorite destination for celebs–He’s not exactly on vacation. The actress is filming what will be her next film as a director: the big screen adaptation of the novel by Alessandro Barico Without blood. A job that will Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir among his cast and that is taking them to visit different locations in Italy. And as usual, Angelia Jolie takes advantage of it so that one of her children can accompany her and spend as much time as possible with her.

A few days ago we saw her enjoying the Måneskin concert with his daughter Shiloh in Rome and yesterday I passed by Heathrow Airport, London, with his son Pax. Angelina Jolie may have headed to Los Angeles finishing the job for now. Be that as it may, and judging by his lookit seems that the filmmaker had a long trip ahead of her and she has undoubtedly found the perfect outfit to do it: pajamas.

SplashNews.com/gtres online

Of course it’s not just any pajamas. To travel comfortably and yet with a sophisticated style at the same time, the actress has chosen a set of shirt and pants of classic design, in silk, chocolate brown with white trim. It is signed by valentine and belongs to their line for men. The Californian has combined it with flat sandals, in the same tone and with the logo of the Italian firm in gold. Loose hair and large sunglasses, along with the XL bag needed to carry everything on board completed this look perfect for traveling.