Angelina Jolie and pajamas as the best option for traveling by plane

Gone are the days when leaving the house in pajamas or a nightgown was frowned upon. This summer, more than ever, lingerie dressesthey have conquered the streets and the satin garments They have become the protagonists of the outfits more festive, but also a good choice for day to day.

Angelina Jolie has been the last to take out again pajamas on the street, or, rather, to the airport. About to catch a flight, the actress was seen wearing chocolate brown silk pajamas with white trim from Saint Laurent. And we can’t like it anymore the outfits chosen one by the American actress and filmmaker to travel with her son Pax, who has already turned 18.

Angelina Jolie in pajamas at London airport

Angelina Jolie at London airport.GTres

The look has been accompanied by flat sandals VLOG by Valentino Garavani, aviator sunglasses, a padded black bag and her beautiful flowing hair.

In this way, Angelina Jolie has shown us that pajamas can be the perfect uniform, practical and comfortablefor those flights that we enjoy so much in summer.

Angelina Jolie’s Valentino Garavani sandals

Angelina Jolie with Valentino Garavani VOGLO sandals.GTres

The sandals in question are the flat sandals, model VLogo by Valentino Garavani made of leather that you can still find in the firm itself for 590 euros.

Pajamas conquer the streets

Angelina is not the first to conquer the asphalt with clothes to walk around the house, since other celebrities like Natalie Portman or Cara Delevingne are cool defenders of these garments to go to events or party.

Natalie Portman, on July 10, in blue Dior pajamas, with which she went to work.

