Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: reveal details of their last meeting with their children

A few days ago it transpired that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reunited in Rome to celebrate their twins’ 14th birthday.

Apparently the famous actors made a hole in their busy schedule to meet with the little ones, since Angelina is in Rome recording her next tape with Salma Hayek; while Pitt on the “Bullet Train” tour and made a mandatory stop to see his children.

According to information from Ok Magazine, in the midst of the legal dispute that the couple sustains for the custody of their children, a judge would have authorized Angelina to travel abroad with all her childrenso Brad Pitt had no choice but to make this journey so as not to miss the opportunity to see the minors.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share custody of their six children

Photo: Archive

According to reports, although the actors did not meet physically but did had a “refreshingly cordial” communication so that Pitt could be with his children.

One source mentions that the winner of the Oscar award for the film “Once upon a time in Hollywood” met with most of his children privately without attracting any member of the press.

“He wants to do that right, starting with making peace with his mother”the informant mentioned.

The actor couple officially separated in 2016.

Photo: Archive

In fact, at the time it was mentioned that the award-winning actress also with the precious golden statuette was very “relieved that Brad could come to Rome to see the children and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday.”

This brief “meeting” could be the preamble for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt put their differences behind them and finally reach an agreement for the custody of their six children that has kept them in a legal conflict for many years.

