An ‘influencer’ pretends to be Rihanna with a belly included and manages to fool even the fans

Rihanna She has always been considered a diva among all, but her pregnancy has elevated her character to another dimension. The influencer Brazilian Priscilla Beatrice has taken advantage of this new stage of life and his great resemblance to the artist to become her for a daymanaging to fool all the fans.

The influencer have a strong physical resemblance to Rihannaso much so that he mentions it in his Instagram biography. “Imitative and with a great resemblance to Rihanna”says Priscilla Beatrice. As a strategy for her plan, she filled the profile with pictures of her where she shows those similarities.





The plan was carried out while Rihanna was in Brazil accompanying her partner at the festival lollapalooza. He devised a fake trip landing at the international airport in Brazil and then walk the streets of São Paulo with the belly already included and of course with fake security guards

She took her role so seriously that she even looked for things to buy her baby in full view of everyone. And not only that, also slipped into a canal to talk about the festival, where he showed that he has great skills to also fake the artist’s accent.