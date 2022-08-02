Amber Heard would have sold her house to pay Johnny Depp

ANDhe trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It ended a few months ago, but the problems only add to the ex-wife of the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. After declaring bankruptcy a few days ago and confessing that she does not have enough money to meet Johnny Depp’s compensation, the actress would have decided to sell the mansion in which she lives.

Amber Heard, who after finishing the trial for the alleged abuse of Depp, took refuge in his home in the middle of the desert from California along with her daughter, both away from the media and the paparazzi.

The mansion located in San Bernardino, a town of 2,000 inhabitants, has 230 square meters and is just minutes from Joshua Tree National Park. In addition, the house has three bedrooms, a garage where you can park three cars and a garden of more than 24,000 square meters.

The value of Amber Heard’s mansion

The American digital media TMZ uncovered that the protagonist of ‘Aquaman’ would have sold this mansion for a total of $1,050,000, a sum of money that is much higher than the amount for which the actress had bought the house three years ago, $570,000.

According to TMZ, this sale could have occurred due to the statements that Amber Heard’s team communicated a few weeks ago. representatives They concluded that the actress was bankrupt and that she could not face the fine that the judge imposed on Heard, a total of 15 million for damages.