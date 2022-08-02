Amanda Seyfried, Emma Stone, Jessica Biel and other moms who carried their pregnancy in secret before Scarlett

August 20, 2021, 7:00 PM

Scarlett Johansson announced by surprise this week that she was the mother for the second time of a child she has named Cosmo. The protagonist of Black Widow and her husband, Colin Jost, have welcomed their son just a few days after confirming the actress’s pregnancy. However, she is not the only star who has decided to carry her pregnancy in the strictest secrecy.

Are many celebrities They have chosen to wear it in the most discreet way possible. Perhaps some of the most persecuted actresses in Hollywood achieved it thanks to confinement and others by staying away from the media spotlight. The truth is all of them managed to give a pleasant surprise to their fans.

Emma Stone

The protagonist of La la land became a mother for the first time in March. The delivery as well as her pregnancy was carried out with the utmost discretion. Emma Stone was able to wear it secretly thanks to confinement. However, two months before giving birth, Some photographs published by the Daily Mail confirmed that the 32-year-old interpreter was pregnant judging by the belly he wore in January. He is the first child for Stone and her husband, comedian, screenwriter and director Dave McCary whom she met in 2016 on his Saturday Night Live show and participated in one of the sketches directed by the comedian.

People magazine revealed their romance in October 2017, although it was not until 2019 when the couple made their relationship official after attending the Screen Actors Guild SAG Awards together.

Jessica Biel

The former model and actress and Justin Timberlake are another of the couples who lead their private lives in the most absolute privacy. And that is why, At the end of September 2020, the news of the birth of the second baby of the famous actors will cause a sensation among their fans. The couple’s second child was born in July, but nothing had transpired since then.

Some rumors arose, but there was no confirmation from the protagonists. Six months after his son’s arrival in the world, Timberlake made his birth official and revealed the name he and his wife chose for the baby.

“His name is Phineas. He’s amazing and so cute. No one sleeps, but we’re excited and we couldn’t be happier.” the actor-singer told host Ellen Degeneres after revealing that she had been one of the “first people” outside of his immediate family we spoke to about “the newest addition to his family.”

amanda seyfried

The protagonist of Mamma Mia! amanda seyfried She has been another of the actresses who managed to keep private her state of pregnancy and it was after giving birth when she shared some images of the sweet wait.

The actress achieved what seemed impossible a priori: hide that she was going to be a mother again next to Thomas Sadoski. A boy who came into the world in 2020 to complete his happiness after the birth, four years ago, of his daughter Nina. After being a mother, the protagonist of Without a Trace, Mean Girls, Ted 2 or Letters to Juliet opened her private album to show some brushstrokes of what those nine magical months were like.

Thus, he published photos in the middle of nature with his daughter affectionately caressing her pregnant belly. Also in secret the wedding of Amanda and Thomas took place. When they were about to become parents for the first time, the couple eloped to marry alone and in privacy. “We ran away. We shot out of the country with an officiant and just the two of us. We made it ours,” said Amanda’s husband, who is also an actor.

anna Kournikova

The former tennis player and singer Enrique Iglesias became parents for the third time to a girl, Mary, after a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by her fans, were it not for the exclusive photos published by ¡HOLA! and that they came to confirm the advanced state of his pregnancy.

It was not the first time that the couple jealously guards their privacy. Her twins, Nicolás and Lucy, were born in 2017 as a result of a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the media and her followers. Then it was the magazine HELLO! who could also confirm the news of the birth of the twinsa few days after his arrival in the world.

​