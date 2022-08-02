Amal Clooney and George Clooney: Their best couple looks

In 2018, amal clooney, the wife of one of the most attractive men in entertainment, told Vogue, that being with her husband George Clooney ‘felt like the most natural thing in the world… Before that experience, I always hoped that there could be a love that be overwhelming and not require any consideration or decision,’ he said.

The couple met in the summer of 2013 after Amal, a lawyer by profession, visited George’s Lake Como residence with a mutual friend. Apparently, the agent of the Hollywood actor had told the actor that he had “met a woman who comes to your house with whom you are going to marry”, as she revealed. George Clooney to David Letterman years later.

In April 2014, he proposed to Amal, the woman of his dreams, with a seven-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. The couple hosted a star-studded wedding celebration in Venice on September 27 of the same year, followed by a party in the UK, hosted by Amal’s parents, in October.

For her wedding at the Hotel Aman Grand Canal, Amal wore a stunning lace dress designed by Oscar de la Renta: ‘George and I wanted a romantic and elegant wedding, and I can’t imagine anyone else capable of capturing this vibe in a dress. than Oscar’, he told Vogue about his exquisite bridal look.

In January 2015 they made their first appearance as married at the Golden Globes, for which Amal wore a floor-length black dress and white Dior opera gloves. That night, George was full of praise for his new wife as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: ‘Amal, whatever alchemy has brought us together, I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband.’ , He said. In June 2017, the couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

They have attended countless movie premieres, film festivals and benefit galas, but the Clooneys They were the best dressed guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Amal, as always, was radiant in a mustard yellow look by Stella McCartney and George was at her side in a gray suit.

Take a look at some of the best moments of Amal and George Clooney as a couple below.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti