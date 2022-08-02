Alonso Escoboza needs to disassociate himself from America to reach Cruz Azul

The representative of the Mexican side works on disassociation with the Eagles, so that it becomes a celestial element

MEXICO — Jesus Alonso Escobozaplayer of Necaxais close to reaching Blue Crossbut first you must unlink from the Americaclub that owns the letter of the Mexican defender.

According to reports by León Lecanda, a reporter for ESPNthe Blue Cross made a proposal to broombut first you will have to disassociate yourself from your relationship with Americain order to reach La Maquina Celeste, a situation in which your representative must speed up the pace.

Alonso Escoboza He is 29 years old and has played in teams like America, Necaxa, Gallos, Puebla, Santos, among others. Now it is contemplated to be a reinforcement of La Maquina Celeste, despite the fact that the tournament is about to start day seven.

Cruz Azul maintains interest in contracting Alonso Escoboza. imago7

The sky-blue team has been active in recent weeks in terms of reinforcements, since the Argentine Carlos Rotondi, the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro and Ramiro Funes Mori, who is about to travel to Mexico, were hired to close his transfer to Blue Cross.

Now, Alonso Escoboza could become the fourth reinforcement of the Blue Crossso his representative works to try to disassociate him from the Americaso you can sign with the Celestial Machine.

last tournament, broom he played 845 minutes, participating in 10 games and scoring one goal, he also appeared with the U-20 category of the Aguascalientes team.

Prior to his passage with Necaxathe winger played three tournaments with the Americaafter having an outstanding performance with the Gallos de Querétaro, standing out with his high effectiveness in attacking plays.

broom He hopes that he will be hired by the Blue Cross, to resume activity. For now, in MX Leagueappears as a player without registration, after being with the Necaxa.