all releases in august

August will be an interesting month for Disney+we will have the movie of ‘Lightyear‘, the most recent Pixar production, in addition to the ‘she hulk‘ and the Groot miniseries.

Premiere movies on Disney+

Lightyear

LIGHTYEAR from Disney and Pixar is a fun-filled adventure that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. LIGHTYEAR features the legendary Space Guardian on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules Y Taika Waititi), and his hilarious robot sidekick Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). They also participate in the cast Uzo Aduba, james brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of FINDING DORY) and produced by Galyn Susman (TOY STORY: FORGOTTEN IN TIME).

Premiere: August 3rd





Venom

VENOM is the story of the evolution of the most enigmatic, complex and evil character in MARVEL: Come on! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after losing everything, including his job and his fiancée. Just when his life is at its lowest point, he becomes host to an alien symbiote that gives him extraordinary superpowers, transforming him into Venom. Will these powers be enough for this deadly new protector to defeat the mighty forces of evil?

Premiere: August 5





Premiere series on Disney+

I am Groot

Can’t protect the galaxy from this mischievous little guy! Baby Groot arrives with his own series, exploring his glory days as he grew up and got into trouble among the stars. Vin Dieselwho is the voice of Groot in the franchise GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, is the voice of Baby Groot. The script and direction is in charge of Kirsten Lepore and the executive production of Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

Premiere: August 10





She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

In She Hulk: Defender of Heroes from Marvel Studios, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to the superhuman, goes through the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powerful green giant over two meters tall. The nine-episode series includes a host of veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Mark Ruffalo as the Clever Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also has Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6 and 7), it features Jessica Gao as the main screenwriter.

Premiere: 17 of August (premiere every Wednesday)





New specials on Disney+

Marvel Studios United: Creating Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios United is a Disney+ documentary series chronicling the creation of Marvel Studios’ new shows and movies. Through his episodes, he travels behind the scenes of productions such as WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, BLACK WIDOW, What If… Y SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Creators and actors detail the origin of the productions and share exclusive images of the recording set. Marvel Studios United is a comprehensive and immersive review of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Premiere: August 3rd

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Seeking a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn organizes a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxury Cruiser. Stellar Halcyon. But Finn’s plan changes when he is separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he meets three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him understand that vacations are something more. what fun

Premiere: August 5





New August episodes on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – premieres every Wednesday

LEGENDS, from Marvel Studios – August 10

More Disney+ premieres in August

Z4 (T1) – August 3

Muppet Babies (S3) – August 10

Bluey (T3) – August 10

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1) – August 17

Disney Magic Bake-off (T1) – August 17

Chibi tiny tales (T2) – August 17

Something bit me! (T1) – August 17

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist – August 19

Dog World (T1) – August 24

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (2018) (S1-S2) – August 24

Turuleca hen – August 26

Holly Hobbie (S3) – August 31

TOTS (T3) – August 31