Alexandra Daddario: from a Mercedes Benz for 75 thousand dollars, to this…

Alexandra Daddario, in addition to being an actress and image of important magazines in the world, is also a faithful fan of the automotive world and this is demonstrated with two special models from her collection such as the Mercedes Benz plus another exclusive one that we show you here. Keep reading…

July 05, 2022 7:31 p.m.

Alexandra Daddario dazzles with her beauty and talent in Hollywood, remembering the successful films where she drew attention as “Earthquake: San Andreas Fault”, “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters”, “Baywatch”, among others sharing with renowned actors where he stood out like never before.

From a professional point of view, she continues to advance in the midst of several projects as well as her personal life, since she recently married the producer Andrew Forma novelty that has social networks upside down in the face of the images that went viral of the wedding event.

On the other hand, among her greatest passions besides acting, is her interest in luxury cars where she loves to go to her favorite places and that she can now share with her husband, among the modest but powerful collection behind the wheel, highlighting two in particular that he usually drives in his daily life.

In the first instance, there is the Mercedes-AMG G63orA supercar valued at 75 thousand dollars that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds, has 430kW power850Nm engine plus the incorporation of advanced propulsion and undercarriage technology plus the V8 Biturbo force, comfortable seats in fine leather upholstery added to carbon fiber manufacturing materials for greater durability.

It should be noted that the actress also travels in the impressive Jaguar XJ, a spectacular sedan that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250km/h and it has luxury interior conditioning in adjustable and heated seats, advanced sound system, comfortable space plus road efficiency for all its occupants.

+ Check out Alexandra Daddario’s Mercedes AMG and Jaguar XJ: