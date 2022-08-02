Aesthetic medicine arrives in the metaverse with this Mexican company

The constant use of applications such as Zoom and TikTok has caused the appearance of Empty Face Syndrome.

The world reinvents itself every day thanks to technological advances. Especially in recent years, the most important innovations in history have been achieved. Now we are experiencing a moment of transformation thanks to the irruption of the metaverse and among the participants there is a Mexican aesthetic medicine company that plans to make history.

Technology modifies the medical service

In this sense, one of the effects of the pandemic has been the digitization acceleration. The fear of the population to go to hospital centers caused an exponential increase in medical consultations online.

This service has been active for two decades but is now experiencing its heyday. It is a safe form of care because there is no physical contact, but it also offers other positive aspects such as time saving. With this, the whole process is accelerated and both the doctor and the patient are benefited.

While now is the time to take the next step. It is no longer just a question of offering a remote service but also of incorporating elements such as Augmented reality. Natural evolution is metaverse and its scope are so great that they can reach aesthetic medicine.

In this case, everything is part of the announcement made by the Mexican company Merz Aesthetics. Through a statement confirmed its incorporation into this virtual model. The complete information will be released from September 5 to 7 at a meeting in which he will share his strategic plan for the new fiscal year.

“If the VUCA environment in recent years has shown us anything, it is that adapting to new technologies and digital channels is fundamental. The pandemic has accelerated digitization in companies, with hybrid work models being a consolidated reality in companies. organizations that invite new levels of interactivity and engagement. Merz Aesthetics, always at the forefront of innovation in its sector, thus makes the leap to the Metaverse”.

But what is the metaverse really about? What are its advantages?

The metaverse is by no means a space reserved only for techies and gamers. It is an immersive virtual environment that represents the next evolution of the internet. One of its main advantages is that it has the ability to bring people together in a much more immersive way, facilitating human interaction and engagement with the virtual world. Employees will be able to attend a virtual office, enter meeting rooms and be able to present projects, do brainstorming sessions or have coffee with their colleagues.

For their part, over the last couple of years some Platforms like Zoom and TikTok have become allies of aesthetic medicine. Virtual meetings and the use of filters in apps have caused an increase in the number of interventions.

The greatest example can be seen with the appearance of the Empty Face Syndrome. It is a term that describes the feeling of insecurity generated by having your face uncovered. As the most critical part of the pandemic has passed, people have stopped wearing face masks and sometimes it causes emotional damage.

From all of the above, aesthetic medicine clinics have seen a considerable increase in their patients. Some interventions like rhinoplasty, liposuction and breast surgery are among the most requested.

In this way Merz Aesthetics Thus, it consolidates its position as a leading company in innovation and digital transformation in the aesthetic medicine sector, being the first aesthetic laboratory to settle in the metaverse.