Advertising in films: did you notice these product placements?

If donuts are so popular not only in America but all over the world, the credit is due very much to Homer Simpson, a greedy donut gourmand. Everyone will have seen a fried donut covered in icing and exclaimed “Homer’s donuts!”.

We reveal a secret: this is it indirect advertising, and all the biggest brands in the world use it. In this specific case, although the Simpsons donuts do not belong to a particular brand, the sale of donuts worldwide has increased exponentially since the airing of the successful animated series signed by Matt Groening.

And, to stay in the Simpsons house, another example is that of beer Duffa brand that was invented but then became a real beer that immediately sold out in all American clubs and shops (in this case, more on that later).

Would you ever have believed that this was – or would become – a form of advertising? And which also has a name?

We are talking about the product placementa new frontier of marketing, which focuses on the strength of the brand within the narrative, rather than “imposing” itself as an advertising product.

What is product placement and how does it work

Product placement is an advertising technique closely linked to the world of entertainment marketing an instrument imported into Italy, among the first, frommarketing agency TD Advertising of the Florentine Alberto Tofani. The one inserted in contexts not typically advertising (such as cinema and television), is an advertisement that takes root a lot on potential customers, a way to make entertainment a commercial vehicle, without this being recognized as such.

It is a concept that is based on do ut des and which is valid for any form of advertising agreement: a certain brand pays a payment in favor of the cinema company that produces the film to ask for the inclusion of its products for advertising purposes; in return, the film will give great visibility to the brand and, therefore, a lot of sales.

The success of product placement, also called embedded marketing, lies in the fact that it is not perceived by consumers as an advertisement that interrupts the narrative, as often happens for the invasive and annoying one that is placed on the most beautiful between one scene and another. It manifests itself indirectly, it does not declare itself, therefore it is not blamed for it.

Product placement that uses films and TV series plays a fundamental role – and a larger budget – among the more meaningful marketing strategiesbut he has also appropriated television programs, music videos, video games, social networks and, in general, all forms of entertainment, cultural and otherwise.

Inserted in the narrative thread, there are three types of roles that product placement can assume:

screen placement (visual advertising), i.e. when the product with a lot of brand on display appears during one or more scenes, whether in the foreground or in the background, in the hand or on a protagonist or only as the presence of the scenic furniture;

s crypt placement (verbal advertising), a less used form of placement that concerns the case in which the branded product is not framed, but is inserted in the script and quoted by one of the actors one or more times during the dialogues;

plot placement (integrated advertising), i.e. when the brand becomes an integral part of the narrative, to the point of becoming a central element. An example is the case of the film The devil wears Pradain which a brand is not directly sponsored but the brand itself is the body of the film.

There is also legislation on the positioning of products or brands within films or television programs, issued in the Legislative Decree of 30 July 2004 adopted by the Ministry for Cultural Heritage and Activities, and which marks the dividing line between product placement and other forms of advertising. The “technical methods for implementing the planned placement of brands and products in the scenes of a cinematographic work“Anticipate that the brand should”integrate in the development of the actionwithout constituting an interruption of the narrative context“.

As mentioned, the case of the reverse product placementwhich is what happened to the beer Duff: it was a brand fictitious then became real and highly sought after by the public.

Product placement: objectives and benefits for companies

If you choose to enter the wonderful world of product placement, you will enjoy the major goal to be aimed at: increase the visibility of your brand and your products. The more successful the film, the more your brand will be increased in terms of visibility and of brand awareness. This is a great possibility to reach a much wider audience than you would have expected or imagined, since the fact that the brand is placed within a “natural” environment, outside the advertising schemes, makes it closer to the public. .

The work you will do in affirming yours also benefits brand identitythanks to the fact of generating an automatic connection of your brand to characteristic and stylistic elements evoked by the film. Product placement educates viewers about brand values and allows them to know its correct use and facilitate the understanding of the characteristics of the product. An example is given by headphones Beatswhich Vin Diesel – in the film Fast and Furious 7 – puts on her baby to isolate him from the screams of a fight.

Finally, a good product placement strategy will allow you to obtain advantages also in the increase of brand recall. Your products will be presented in a pleasant and not forced context, unlike what happens with television commercials based on advertising interruptions; it follows that consumers will also be more likely to remember your brand during their purchases, influenced by that form of advertising marketing that is so engaging and not annoying.

Examples of product placement

To clarify the concept, here are a few examples of product placement within the cinema: