Actress Alexandra Daddario’s wedding in New Orleans

After the proposal, the couple began to organize the wedding, which would be in June and in new orleans: “My friends Allie and Jake had an amazing wedding in New Orleans,” explains Alexandra. “Originally we were getting married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I remembered Allie and Jake and we changed it there. It is a city full of music and life“.

Due to their intense work schedules, they hired a wedding planr to help them step by step in the organization: “Michelle Norwood was fantastic and was always behind us when we got distracted with life and work,” says the girlfriend. “I planned much of the wedding from the set, or from bed after rolling at night. Michelle was wonderful and made sure Andrew and I had everything we needed on such limited time.”

Alexandra trusted Danielle Frank for her wedding dress. “I fell in love with her designs,” she says. “I was following them on Instagram. They messaged me, we chatted a bit, and when I went to their studio, I looked gorgeous in everything I was wearing. I chose this dress because it felt very New Orleans and that it was the best fit for the hot it is in Louisiana.

The accessories and beauty look of the wedding day were light and simple. “I wanted everything to work with the heat at a glance”Alexandra says. “Nothing too heavy or serious.”

Andrew chose to marry in a pinstripe suit by Brunello Cucinelli. “I’m constantly stealing his shirts to wear with jeans and they’re always Brunello’s,” reveals Alexandra. “In the end, he chose a gorgeous, not-too-serious suit that was a great fit for a New Orleans wedding in the middle of June.”

The Preservation Hall room hosted the event. “We wanted a relaxed aesthetic,” explains Alexandra. “We loved the aesthetic of Preservation Hall – it’s so old, so historic, you can see the age and the ‘flaws’. That’s what makes it so beautiful. We wanted the music, the drink and the authentic New Orleans to be the important thing.To that end, the ceremony was very simple: “We exchanged vows, we cried, and Andrew’s sons were his courtship and ring bearers,” explains Alexandra. of love and immediately return to the music and catch up”.

After the ceremony, a second native music band guided the couple and their guests through the French Quarter to Bar Marilou for the reception, where there were cheeseburgers, tarot card readingsparty and dance until the bar closed.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.