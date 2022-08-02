Action movies are for the summer

I am convinced that the beach brings to light the true nature of the human being. For fifteen days, standing in front of the sea every morning, loaded down with towels, an umbrella, chairs, an inflatable mat, plastic buckets and shovels makes me feel like a real action movie hero. What the hell! Inside my head I walk to the shore in Slow mo (with permission from Chanel) and my steps follow the rhythm of an epic John Williams fanfare. I’m like Bruce Willis or Jason Statham, with more hair and less testosterone, but with the same desire to blow up anyone who gets in my way to the beachfront. It doesn’t matter that they wear flowery bathing suits, are almost eighty years old and have more resources than Alan Rickman himself in Jungle Glass.

Hollywood long ago took over our lives. For me, the first time I saw Lethal Weapon or Predator on VHS I sold my soul to the devil and decided that this was the path I wanted to follow. Years later, the arrival of the new streaming platforms and their famous recommendation algorithm has made the servitude of millions of fans of action movies and mass-market thrillers absolute. But don’t get me wrong, I’ve always considered action movies to be the quintessence of cinematic language. A genre in constant evolution, capable of expanding the possibilities of the medium and, almost always, counting on the support of the general public: from the western (The Diligence) to the war (Doce del scaffold), from the adventure film (In Search of the Lost Ark ) to science fiction (The Matrix).

The action is much more than fights, shots or explosions; It responds to the very essence of the act of telling a good story and always needs the complicity of its audience, although, sometimes, credibility is lost along the way.

The invisible agent (The Gray Man), the latest exclusive release on Netflix, is the typical summer blockbuster that used to blow up box offices in theaters and that now we have to settle for watching at home. Another prisoner of the four corners of the LG. And I say this because the film has all the ingredients to leave the public speechless in front of a big screen. You know, Maravillas room, row 12, central seat and with a good supply of popcorn. A-list actors: Ryan Gosling as the stoic-faced hero, a guy who makes the same face dancing with Emma Stone in La la land as he does shooting in the center of Prague; Ana de Armas, fresh from the latest Bond adventure; and Chris Evans, without a doubt, the great surprise of the film. The former Captain America seems to have had a blast composing this sociopathic villain who quotes Schopenhauer and brags about the value of suffering.

Despite some script weaknesses and an exaggerated use of drone shots, The Invisible Agent is top-notch entertainment. A shameless film fully aware of being an engulfer of already existing franchises: the James Bond of the Daniel Craig era, the Mission Impossible saga and even the successful products of the Marvel factory. Not surprisingly, its directors, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, are also responsible for Captain America: Winter Soldier and the last two installments of the Avengers.

There are many people who prefer to lie at the foot of the pool, adjust their prescription glasses and spend the summer immersed in the umpteenth rereading of Joyce’s Ulysses. Good for them! After several attempts, to my shame, I confess that I have never been able to finish that book. On the other hand, I have seen Face to Face half a dozen times and I swear by Saint Nicolas Cage, that I have thoroughly enjoyed each one of them.