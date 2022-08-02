A Woman in Career: Selena Gomez will make the reboot

Selena Gomez will serve as a producer on the reboot of A Woman in Career, developed by 20th Century Studios.

THE 20th Century Studios I’m hard at work rebooting A Career Womancult film that will be revived with Selena Gomez who will work as a producer, and who, at this point, could also be involved as a protagonist.

Ilana Pena will write the screenplay for the film Una Donna in Carriera, while the feature film is expected to be distributed on Hulu. Recall that Selena Gomez until now has also worked on the production of Only Murderds in the Building.

As for A Woman in Career we remember that the film, released in 1988, had as protagonists Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack. The story revolves around an ambitious secretary, played by Melanie Griffith, who takes the place of her boss, bedridden due to a broken leg.

At the time of its release A Woman in Career was a smash hit at the box office and was critically acclaimed, even garnering six Academy Award nominations. The project for the reboot of Una Donna in Carriera confirms the trend towards making new versions of great films of the 1980s, and the last of them all was Top Gun: Maverick.

A Career Woman is available on Disney +.



