A Minecraft by Hacendado, the response of NFT fans to Mojang’s rejection of the blockchain

The NFT Worlds group is not happy with the decision made by Mojang Studios and they want you to know! Earlier last week, the developer announced that he was against NFT and Blockchain technology of all kinds for his cube title Minecraft, and the vast majority of the community supported the developers in this decision,

But not all. NFT Worlds, a group that started selling Minecraft content through cryptocurrencies and other NFTs, decided to make their own version of the game based on NFT technology (via ExtremeTech). Thus, they have created something known as shit. Why Miecra you will tell us, well, the group just removed the letters N, F and T.

Reasons to welcome Miecra? Uhm…

If Mojang Studios has decided to ban blockchain technology in its flagship title, it is for a good reason: to avoid creating inequalities between players and thus avoid creating conflicts and feelings of exclusion among them. But long before this decision was made, according to a vice reportwe learned that NFT Worlds were selling for three Ethereum, or around €4,400, and following Mojang’s announcement, their value dropped considerably, since then to 1.4 Ethereum, or €2,050.

For this reason, the aforementioned group is trying to somehow get in touch with Microsoft to reach an agreement, but it looks very complicated. So they have come up with a rather original idea, let’s say, by wanting to create their own version of Minecraft NFT with Miecra.

However, while Mojang Studios has said it doesn’t want NFT technology for its game, it hasn’t said it will be until the end of time. In fact, it may be that in the future the developer will change his mind, but at present, nothing prevents groups like NFT Worlds from doing business using their inspiration.