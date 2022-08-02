A career woman, Selena Gomez relaunches the cult comedy of the 80s

It is still unclear whether the star of the popular series Only Murders in the BuildingSelena Gomez, will also be among the interpreters of the reboot of the cult comedy of the 80s, A career womanwhich saw protagonists Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Joan Cusack And Alec Baldwinbut the singer and actress will be among the producers of the popular story that the 20th Century is trying to bring back to the cinema.

A career womandirected by Mike Nicholstold the story of an ambitious Staten Island secretary (Griffith) who, with the help of her friend (Joan Cusack), assumes the identity of his boss (Weaver), while the latter was immobilized due to a broken leg.

Film was not alone one of the biggest hits of that yearbut was also critically acclaimed and garnered six nominations for theOscar, including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Griffith, and Best Supporting Actress for Cusack and Weaver. She won an Oscar for best single, “Let the River Run” by Carly Simonand four Golden Globeincluding those for Best Comedy and Best Actress a Griffith And Weaver.

Ilana Pena will adapt the original script of Kevin Wade for the reboot, but at the moment we do not know the details on the plot and the cast of the new version of A career woman.

After the excellent results achieved with Top Gun: Maverickthe 20th Century perhaps he also sees in this film the possibility of replicating success and has chosen Selena Gomez as a partner of the project.

Selena Gomez she remains committed to the acting and production front as she is one of the producers and protagonist of the comedy Only Murders in the Buildingcurrently available on Disney +which is garnering numerous nominations for the Emmy.