15 seasons, a hospital and the discovery of George Clooney: ER has returned to HBO Max | Entertainment

If there is a scene that is repeated on television, in addition to police stations, luxury mansions or spaceships, it is hospitals. And today the most beloved medical series premieres.

I have never been attracted to series set in hospitals. Perhaps because it is a place where no one wants to be. That’s why I don’t understand why they like it so much. Maybe because seeing so much other people’s suffering is a relief when it doesn’t happen to you…

The point is that the medical series They are among the most viewed in history. And there are dozens more, another proof of its success. But the most famous and remembered of all is ERknown in Spain by the name of emergencies. You know, the series of doctors in which George Clooney appears…

Almost 28 after its television premiere, ER premieres in full streaming through HBO Max. The 15 seasons, the 331 episodes, so you can live the drama and the love affairs of doctors and emergency room nurses.

The series premiered in 1994 in the United States, although he did not arrive in Spain until 1996when here the series premiered years late, depending on the whim (and the budget) of the 4 or 5 television channels that existed.

It was an immediate success all over the worldso it was extended until it reached 15 seasons. In the last ones he lost a good part of the audience. For a few years it was the longest running medical series in history, until it was surpassed by Grey’s Anatomy.

emergencies delve into the lives of emergency physicians and nurses from a fictional Cook County County General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The dramatic plots of the seriously ill, the miraculous operations and the impossible treatments are intertwined with the romances and the private lives of the hospital professionals.

Throughout its 15 seasons, the series featured a large choral cast of quality television actors, but it will always be remembered as “the series that made George Clooney known”. Although he had already played other roles on television, it is true that the popular actor obtained in emergencies the world fame that helped him make the leap to the cinema.

You might be surprised to know that the series was created by Michael Crichton, famous for his science-fiction books made into movies, such as Jurassic Park, Westworld or Sphere. But besides being a writer Crichton was also a doctor, and that experience led him to create the famous television series.

If you have never seen it and are curious, or want to reminisce about the old days, Emergencies is now available exclusively on HBO Max.