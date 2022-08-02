12 celebrity looks to get married
if you are one future girlfriendsurely you have a thousand things on your hands right now: the ‘catering’, the farm, the DJ, the little details for the guests, the bobbin lace involved in organizing a ‘seating’… In addition to all the logistical issues, there are also the choice of look He will have kept you awake more than one night. And there are so many things… Because I wish it would only consist of choosing a dress, right? But all kinds of details to take care of also come into play, from shoes to jewelry, including hairstyles, lingerie, something borrowed, something blue, something new… And, of course, the makeup look.
This last aspect is one of the most important as it will be the finishing touch to any bridal outfit, thus complementing the updo you choose and, of course, the dress. In this sense, we are sure that you are already catching up with what the latest trends in makeup They dictate but, above all, and as the experts in the field suggest, choose a look that defines you, that corresponds to your style and with which you do not feel disguised in any way. However, unless you have everything very clear, we do not want to miss the opportunity to contribute to inspire you in some way. More specifically, with the ‘celebrity’ stamp that we like so much in the most important events.
Therefore, here we propose some makeup look courtesy of Hollywood that can help you decide or, who knows? Even to ask your makeup artist for something similar or identical. We are talking about timeless but beautiful, flattering makeup and, above all, 100% compatible with what bridal trends dictate. One for each girl style, more natural or more marked. We even encourage you to try a combination of various styles from the 12 ‘celebrities’ that we show you here. For example: the luminous skin of one, the red lips of another…
In any case, and whatever you decide, the important thing is that you ensure your choice by doing the tests you need. Think that on that day you are the queen and that feeling like the most beautiful woman in the world is practically mandatory. We help make that happen with some of our trendy makeup looks favorites that, as the years go by, never get old. Take note.
1
Aires ‘Old Holwyood’
We start with this iconic emma stone makeup at the oscars because the ‘Old Hollywood’ style It is one of the most requested field of brides. Eyes marked with glitter, red lips and, at all times, complemented with water waves 40’s style. If you like the cinematic feel of this aesthetic, this is your sign.
two
in natural key
Another of the most powerful trends in terms of bridal makeup revolves around the naturalness and minimalism. Naturalness that implies perfectly made-up skin but in small doses, so it doesn’t look like it is. The same happens with the eyes, the eyebrows and the lips. In this sense, neutral tones they are our allies.
3
all in pink
If you are a lover of the pink color and you had considered that your makeup would keep it as the protagonist, this look of Scarlett Johansson is all you need to teach your makeup artist: pink eyeshadow with glitter or shimmer‘ in the same color, rosy cheeks and lips of a similar but luminous tone thanks to the touch of ‘gloss’. Can not be more romantic and flattering.
4
Natural with attention to the look
Another very good idea if you like natural aesthetics but you prefer to wear marked eyes is this Taylor Swift look. Like the singer, she asks for a medium-low coverage foundation, a blush and a highlighter that does not contrast much with the latter and focus on the look. A very good idea is to get some cat-like eyes striking the outer corner of the eye, with some black eyeliner and/or false eyelashes individual.
5
Marked eyes and red lips
Also straight out of the more glamorous ‘Hollywood’ aesthetic is this Angelina Jolie makeup. As you can see, both her eyes and her lips play a leading role. In the case of the former, they are made up with the tsmoking technique in what look like earth tones. Also the tabs are quite eye-catching. The lips, like all golden years diva of the cinema, always red.
6
Smoky in earth tones and hints of gold
Other very flattering smoky but more striking than the previous one is this one by Bella Hadid. The chosen tones are also earthy but, on this occasion, they are more marked, especially in the outer corner. They are blurred upwards and diagonally to achieve the facelift effect most wanted. In addition, the model proposes illuminate the looka, and therefore the lacrimal, with a shadow with white or beige ‘shimmer’ particles. It doesn’t fail.
7
Perfect skin and powerful lips
In recent months, the ‘less is more’ admits a small variation and is to choose a part of the face to highlight above the rest. In this case, the lips. This Hailey Bieber makeup is the most precise graphic definition. Ask for one nature base, and even subtle shadows that illuminate the look and, on the other hand, transmit personality and strength through powerful red or maroon lips. It doesn’t fail.
8
‘No-make-up make-up’
But if you’re a #1 fan of Natural makeupbecause it is the one that stars in your day to day, you have it as easy as showing this photo of margot robbie in Cannes a few years ago. The actress wears a perfect skin, tanned and blushedsome apparently bare eyelids and some very seductive pink lips but minimalist.
9
Traditional smoky and ‘nude’ lips
Are you the one who goes for it all? Then you have to dare with the classic smoky eye look: with black shadows. Just as Beyoncé wore at a MET gala, the most powerful eye makeup and striking also has a place in bridal trends. Yes, keep your henatural abios -with a ‘nude’for example- so as not to saturate the result.
10
Powerful mask and raspberry lips
As you can see, wearing a face made up but with a naked appearance is one of the strongest trends for a long time. Trend that, as you may have also seen, marries wonderfully with more striking touches in the eyes and on the lips. We love this Selena Gomez look because, in addition to wearing the most trending ‘soap brows’combines very well pink eye shadow with the curl of the eyelashes and some juveniles raspberry lips.
eleven
The most summery tan
You don’t need to expose your skin to sunlight more than is recommended for your skin to look so tanned that it looks like you came from the Maldives. The important thing is that your makeup artist knows that your intention is look like a tan goddesswith a generous amount of this product for the strategic points of the face, including the eyes. Add the necessary illuminator to enhance said effect and, why not?, a few red lipsas a 100% flattering finishing touch.
12
Aires 60’s with ‘cut crease’ and outlined
Ever since Ariana Grande brought back one of the most popular makeup techniques from the ’60s, Pinterest has been loaded with looks in style. Therefore, before finishing, we also want to propose the pretty ‘cut crease’ of the singer: with brown shadow surrounding the outline, white shadow on the mobile eyelid and, you can not miss, a ‘black eyeliner quite conspicuous. The best thing about this makeup look is that it supports any lip color you feel comfortable with.
