12 celebrity looks to get married

if you are one future girlfriendsurely you have a thousand things on your hands right now: the ‘catering’, the farm, the DJ, the little details for the guests, the bobbin lace involved in organizing a ‘seating’… In addition to all the logistical issues, there are also the choice of look He will have kept you awake more than one night. And there are so many things… Because I wish it would only consist of choosing a dress, right? But all kinds of details to take care of also come into play, from shoes to jewelry, including hairstyles, lingerie, something borrowed, something blue, something new… And, of course, the makeup look.

This last aspect is one of the most important as it will be the finishing touch to any bridal outfit, thus complementing the updo you choose and, of course, the dress. In this sense, we are sure that you are already catching up with what the latest trends in makeup They dictate but, above all, and as the experts in the field suggest, choose a look that defines you, that corresponds to your style and with which you do not feel disguised in any way. However, unless you have everything very clear, we do not want to miss the opportunity to contribute to inspire you in some way. More specifically, with the ‘celebrity’ stamp that we like so much in the most important events.

12 celebrity-inspired bridal makeup looks

Therefore, here we propose some makeup look courtesy of Hollywood that can help you decide or, who knows? Even to ask your makeup artist for something similar or identical. We are talking about timeless but beautiful, flattering makeup and, above all, 100% compatible with what bridal trends dictate. One for each girl style, more natural or more marked. We even encourage you to try a combination of various styles from the 12 ‘celebrities’ that we show you here. For example: the luminous skin of one, the red lips of another…

In any case, and whatever you decide, the important thing is that you ensure your choice by doing the tests you need. Think that on that day you are the queen and that feeling like the most beautiful woman in the world is practically mandatory. We help make that happen with some of our trendy makeup looks favorites that, as the years go by, never get old. Take note.