Zendaya style: the actress’s most beautiful looks on the red carpet

More recently, the actress has added a vintage touch to her already iconic style, moving from 80s Yves Saint Laurent outfits to 90s Roberto Cavalli couture dresses. Not just inspiration, then. But a real change of direction for a more sustainable wardrobe.

Zendaya and Law Roach opt for vintage as a sustainable choice

Zendaya has revealed that she is currently working with her stylist Law Roach at creation of a personal archive vintage to draw on in the future: “I want to be able to put my clothes back on. I want to be able to show off a piece again even when I’m 40, and be able to say, ‘This old suit?'”stated the actress a British Vogue.

Supporting a return to vintage, Zendaya delivers a strong message on how to reduce the environmental impact of your wardrobe: “We often forget that vintage is one sustainable choice, because it is an effective way to reduce waste and waste “has explained Law Roach in an interview, “moreover, vintage always carries a story with it: of who wore it before, of who made it, what it meant to them, where it was found. This part of fashion has always intrigued me, and instills charisma and personality to look you’re wearing “.

Below, we take a closer look at Zendaya’s best vintage looks to date.

