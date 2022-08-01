Zahara, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, will study at this historic university

One of the bases of the education of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it has to do with her own multicultural nature and the interest of the actress and director in letting her children know about their heritage, the diversity of human societies as well as issues that concern the environment, although without being insistent.

“My heart is attached to several countries and especially to those of birth and inheritance of my children. But I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond. I lived there and really got to know its people. Also, it was there that I became aware of the refugee problem,” Angelina told Madame Figaro magazine last June.

In that conversation, Angelina Jolie he talked about what was clear to him at the time about his children’s professional interests. “None of my children want to be an actor. They are really very interested in being musicians. I think they like the film process seen from the outside. A Maddox interested in editing people he loves music and being a DJ,” he said.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie Pitt at the premiere of Eternals in Hollywood, Calif.

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)



Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt they have six children. Three biological: Shiloh16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, of 14 years; and three adoptive: Maddox20 years old; people, of 18 years; Y Zahara17 years old.