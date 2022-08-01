“You again?”: Bolsonaro attacks Leonardo DiCaprio after commenting on the situation in the Amazon | TV and Show

The president launched a thread against the interpreter after DiCaprio referred to deforestation in the Amazon forest. “You want to change the whole world, but never yourself,” Bolsonaro said.

The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio was rebuked again by the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, after the Oscar winner commented on the environmental situation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon rainforest.

Who played Jack in titanica shared a map created on MapBiomas, a platform that records in real time the environmental status of the areaindicating that almost 5 million hectares disappeared at a rate of more than three thousand hectares a day.

“How extensive is deforestation in the Amazon?one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife?”, He began writing next to the record.

“According to this map, the region faces an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of extractive industry (which extracts minerals, gas and oil) for the last three years”, he closed.

That period of time that highlights DiCaprio It also fits with the time in which Bolsonaro became president of the Latin American countryto which the ex-military also did not want to subtract his response in this regard.

“You again, Leo? This way you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil!” Bolsonaro commented ironically on his social network.

Then, the president of Brazil wanted to attack the actor. “I could tell you, again, to hand over your yacht before you lecture the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the whole world, but never yourselfso I’ll set you free,” he added in his tweet thread.

Likewise, he continued with his messages attacking DiCaprio, assuring that “it is rare to see a guy who pretends to love the planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires that damage Europe and his own country (USA). One may wonder if he is obsessed with my country (or its resources), or perhaps he simply believes that Brazil is the only one on Earth.”

“But don’t worry Leo. Unlike the places you pretend not to see with the brilliant role of a blind man, Brazil is and will continue to be the nation that conserves the most (its ecosystem). You can keep playing with your Hollywood star toys while we do our job.”he added.

This is not the first time that the movie star and the president have crossed paths on social networks. In 2019, the year Bolsonaro came to power, the two clashed after the president blamed the actor for “collaborating with the fires in the Amazon”.