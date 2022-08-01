Xbox and researchers recreate a medieval English castle in Minecraft

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Minecraft It is not only one of the most successful games in history, it has also become one of the most attractive creative platforms for different sectors, especially for the young population and the new generations of players. This has been used to Minecraft serve as a teaching tool and the most recent sample is what was done between Xbox and National Trust.

Xbox, National Trust and Minecraft make history in the UK

Through a publication on the official Xbox UK Twitter account, the Microsoft brand presented the new and ambitious project that was carried out in Minecraft. It is a recreation of Corfe Castle in the Mojang game, a development that became a reality thanks to the collaboration with the National Trust organization, dedicated to the preservation and investigation of historical places in the United Kingdom.

A thousand years of history and we’ve re-imagined it all in @Minecraft‘s The Wild Update 😱 With the help of @History_Alice and @GrianMC we restored the ruins of @NationalTrust‘s Corfe Castle back to its former glory ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GUcQuFJCOv — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) July 29, 2022

Building on information from historians and archaeologists, Xbox and the National Trust were able to recreate the ruins of Corfe Castle on a special server in Minecraftwhich is now accessible as part of The Wild Update.

Working together allows players from Minecraft can visit the castle virtually and learn about its history. This construction dates back to the 11th century in the English county of Dorsety, at the time its function was to watch over the Purbeck Hills on the route between Wareham and Swanage.

Also part of the project was content creator GrianMC, whose work was highlighted by National Trust archaeologist Martin Papworth (via Eurogamer): “We are delighted to partner with Xbox and see young people engage with the UK’s rich historical heritage through the help of technology. Grian has done a brilliant job restoring Corfe Castle to its former glory. Not only has he succeeded an accurate recreation of the various historical styles within the castle grounds, but also combined it with his own imagination. We can’t wait to see more inspiring designs from younger minds.”

