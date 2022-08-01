WWE Superstars and Legends attend Ric Flair’s retirement

A few moments ago, Jim Crockett Promotions and Starrcast celebrated Ric Flair’s Last Match. The special event held from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee was led by the ultimate retirement match of “The Nature Boy”who defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett alongside Andrade El Idolo.

Beyond the collaboration of various companies such as AEW, NJPW, AAA, MLW and IMPACT on the general card of the show, fans paid close attention to the large number of names related to WWE that appeared during the broadcast. Specifically, Brett Hart, Mike Foley Y The Undertaker took to the front row to watch Ric Flair’s retirement match.



“The Deadman” was one of the first to greet Flair after his fight. Michelle McCool accompanied Undertaker during the course of the evening. Secondly, Jerry “The King” Lawler was a surprise headliner as he gave a backstage interview inside Jeff Jarrett’s dressing room before the main event. Mick Foley also had a brief instance on stage by starring in a segment with Jacob Fatu.

In addition to these face-to-face instances, several legends and superstars gave their time to leave pre-recorded messages to remember Ric Flair and thank him for his extensive career. In addition to currently inactive names such as Shawn Michaels, Booker T or JBL, it surprised the public that Dolph Ziggler and Cody Rhodes will occupy the greetings sectionwith “The American Nightmare” taking an entire segment as he recalled the rivalry between Flair and his father.

