WWE contradicts the assistance of SummerSlam announced by the media

During the broadcast of WWE SummerSlam 2022, the mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs (Kane) announced that the attendance at the event was 48,449 people, but the Twitter account, WrestleTix contradicts and estimates that the figure has at least 10 thousand more people (38,353).

This movement may be part of the strategy of one of the WWE co-presidents, Nick Khan, who wants the biggest live premium events of the year to go to crowded stadiums and perhaps inflate the numbers to grow the value of the company today.

We will have to wait if more details come out about it, because the difference between the official figure and the one handled by the media is great. It may be that both parties have different measures to spread the attendance at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, USA, And therein lies the confusion about it.

