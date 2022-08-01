WWE: Brock Lesnar would have been ruder in his segment with the tractor

According to the specialized media PW Insider, WWE I would have planned the moment Brock Lesnar attacked Roman Reigns in the main event of summer slam 2022 with the tractor shovel in a “softer” way than was finally seen. The day before the PLE, a member of the production team had lifted the ring with the tractor during a rehearsal.

One of the most memorable moments of this last edition of WWE Summer Slam It was Brock Lesnar’s entrance to the venue for his fight Last Man Standing before Roman Reigns: on a tractor and dressed in his typical cowboy outfit. Before the fight ends, Brock got on to the machine again, but not before placing Reigns inside the vehicle’s shovel and throwing him into the ring, and hitched the ring with the tractor to lift it and throw Roman rolling against ringside.

This last spot would have been harder and rougher than what actually came out in rehearsals the day before. It should be clarified that Lesnar was not part of the trial and that someone from the company’s production team drove the tractor and lifted the ring to check if everything was in order.

Finally, The Tribal Chief Y The Uses They attacked Brock, covered him with various elements, including the announce table, and the count reached 10 to determine the victory of Roman for retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. For this reason, he will defend the title against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, on September 3, for the PLE Clash at the Castle.

As for Brock Lesnar, this was not the last of him in the company. WWE announced that he will have a new appearance but it will not be until 2023, being in the PLE Day 1the January 1the date agreed for their participation.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.