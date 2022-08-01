WWE announces the billboard for tonight’s Raw show

USA Network will broadcast tonight the episode number 1,523 of WWE Monday Night Raw live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report. Meanwhile, the company announced a few minutes ago part of the billboard for the show.

First, The Usos will defend their WWE Unified Tag Team Championships against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The champions come from defending their gold just 48 hours ago at WWE SummerSlam. For their part, the Mysterios managed to beat The Judgment Day in a no disqualification match at the biggest event of the summer.

In second place, the company has announced two triple threats to determine the next challenger for the United States Championshipcurrently in the possession of Bobby Lashley, On the one hand, we will have a fight between Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa and Chad Gable, while the second fight will face The Miz, Mustafa Ali and AJ Styles.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw August 1, 2022



WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) vs. The Mysteries



Triple Threat for a shot at the United States Championship

Dolph Ziggler vs. Ciampa vs. Chad Gable



Triple Threat for a shot at the United States Championship

AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz



WWE Raw schedules August 1, 2022

18:00: Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning on August 2): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of August 2): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

