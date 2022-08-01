Will Smith breaks silence, regrets slapping Chris Rock

“I did not live up to the image that I have promoted”

“I didn’t live up to the image and impression that people had of me.” I’m human and I made a mistake and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of sh*t.”

Will Smith breaks his silence after punching Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

(Instagram/will smith)



Regarding your friend, Tony Rockwho is the brother of Chris, Will he apologized to him and admitted that the damage caused is probably “irreparable”. She later apologized as well for stealing the spotlight from those who were also winners at the Oscars.

It was on March 27 when the 2022 Oscars ceremony experienced an awkward moment that baffled both those present at the Dolby Theater and viewers around the world when Will Smith insulted and hit the presenter Chris Rockafter a joke by the comedian against Jada Pinkett Smith got out of control.

For a few moments, people wondered if the situation had been real or staged, but at the expression of disgust on Jade and the high-sounding words of Willit was clear that his reaction was one hundred percent legitimate.

A Will Smith overwhelmed his patience at the Oscar ceremony when Chris Rock made one more joke about him and his wife Jada Pinkett Smithbefore presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary.

The couple formed by tonight’s nominee for Best Actor and the actress from Matrix Resurrections has been under constant scrutiny for going public with the fact that she cheated on Will Smith during a lull in their relationship. Since then, the image of the actor from The Prince of rap crying went viral on social networks.