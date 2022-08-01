Will América vs León be exclusive to FOX Sports Premium?

The match between América and León will offer different transmission options to watch it completely live and for free.

There is a match between America Y Lion. Both teams have not had the best start in the Opening Tournament 2022so today at the Nou Camp he has a good opportunity to calm the criticism and climb positions in the general table of the Liga MX.

As is already known, for this semester several meetings will be shown exclusively on pay TV or through some new streaming service. In the case of the duel between Águilas and Panzas Verdes, FOX Sports Premium will stream it live, but fortunately there is a free option to watch it live.

For some years now, the local matches of the Esmeralda team have been shown by Claro Sports and the YouTube channel of Clear Brand, without cost. It will be here where the meeting can be seen, starting at 9:05 p.m., Central Mexico time.

How do America and León arrive for their match today?

On the one hand, the blue-cream add only four units and the critics begin to be the bread of the day to day in the technical body that commands Fernando Ortíz. In this regard, Pedro Aquino spoke at a conference and the team is expected to provide a better version.

On the other hand, the Panzas Verdes accumulate six pointsbut they have only lost one match so far, against Toluca on the previous date, so against the Eagles they will try to make their home weigh to return to the path of victory.

